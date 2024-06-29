Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after acquiring an additional 298,116 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after acquiring an additional 140,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after acquiring an additional 159,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after acquiring an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,288,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,989. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

