Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 2,848 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.42. 9,419,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.