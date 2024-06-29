Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 48,101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4,790.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,101 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.04. The stock had a trading volume of 414,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,560. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.98.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.