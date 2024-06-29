Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

BIIB traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $231.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,978. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $287.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

