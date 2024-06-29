Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. 38,288,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

