Grimes & Company Inc. Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 129,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,296. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

