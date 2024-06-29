Grimes & Company Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 170.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PPG traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $125.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average is $138.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.