Grimes & Company Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after purchasing an additional 159,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $111,980,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,359. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.