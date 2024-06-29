Grimes & Company Inc. Has $254,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

Hologic Trading Up 0.1 %

HOLX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. 2,782,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

