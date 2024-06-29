Grimes & Company Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CNI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $118.13. 1,147,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,548. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

