Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %

QCOM stock traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $199.18. 15,547,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,695. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

