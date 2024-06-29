Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $213,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.46 on Friday, hitting $674.88. 3,412,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $689.88. The stock has a market cap of $290.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $628.93 and a 200 day moving average of $584.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

