Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

BK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,915,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

