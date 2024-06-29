Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of DocuSign worth $17,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $288,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 147.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4,438.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $2,512,641.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,693.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,107 shares of company stock worth $4,861,484 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

