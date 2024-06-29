GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.88) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,791.25 ($22.72).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($19.40) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,403.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.13). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,629.79.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,131.60). Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

