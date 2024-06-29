Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 1,638 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.90. 6,828,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

