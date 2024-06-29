Guidance Capital Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,857,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.11. The stock had a trading volume of 883,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

