Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 4,595 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Guidance Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 404,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. 1,358,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $259.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.78 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.