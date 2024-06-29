Guidance Capital Inc. Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $58,687,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $56,128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 585,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,821,000 after buying an additional 177,943 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on NSIT. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $198.36. The company had a trading volume of 408,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $212.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.71.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

