GXChain (GXC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. GXChain has a market cap of $28.10 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.