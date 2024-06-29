Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Harbor Diversified Stock Performance
Shares of HRBR remained flat at $1.69 during midday trading on Friday. 6,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,824. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Diversified
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.