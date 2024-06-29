Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of HRBR remained flat at $1.69 during midday trading on Friday. 6,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,824. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

