HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells $459,613.44 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $459,613.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 20th, Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76.

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $365,990.80.

Shares of HCP opened at $33.69 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HCP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,164,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 82,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

