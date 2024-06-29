HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,510,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 254,720 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,124,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,217,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

