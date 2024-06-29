HC Wainwright Comments on G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of GTHX opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.71. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

