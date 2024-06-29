HC Wainwright Increases Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target to $10.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 148.14% from the company’s previous close.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. Savara has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Savara by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

