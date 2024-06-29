HC Wainwright Raises ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $94.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANIP. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $491,770.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 825,206 shares in the company, valued at $54,735,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,688 shares of company stock worth $11,408,863 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

