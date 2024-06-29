HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIGL. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,012,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 843,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 414,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

