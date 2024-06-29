Head-To-Head Comparison: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) vs. Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 7 2 3.22 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.46%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $653.21 million 3.05 $105.43 million $1.80 11.07 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 19.98% 29.56% 10.14% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Chesapeake Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

