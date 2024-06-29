Hedera 24 Hour Volume Tops $25.23 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and $25.23 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00045668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,685 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,685.27002 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07749052 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $34,187,382.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

