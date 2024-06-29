Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 120,232 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,232 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 47,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,834. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

