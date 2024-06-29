Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,937 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after acquiring an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,017,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 4,001,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,442. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,185.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,185.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

