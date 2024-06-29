Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 765,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE IQI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 147,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

