Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,398 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,781,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

