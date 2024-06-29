Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 50,727 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE:NXP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 99,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,373. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $14.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

