Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 49,660 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,956 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PCK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,863. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

