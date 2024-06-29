Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,198 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PFFD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.