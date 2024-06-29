Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 186.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.10. 3,472,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.84 and its 200-day moving average is $450.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

