Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $8.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.54. 5,084,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,748. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

