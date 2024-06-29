Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $49.82 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $49,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,017,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,859,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,012,000 after purchasing an additional 278,369 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,078,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,549,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.95. The stock had a trading volume of 156,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,978. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

