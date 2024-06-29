Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 17,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

