Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 53,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 474,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.90. 2,354,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.