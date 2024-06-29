Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Krystal Biotech worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Shares of KRYS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.64. The company had a trading volume of 866,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,902. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.95 and a 52 week high of $191.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

