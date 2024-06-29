Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,415 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $68.61. 9,590,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,497,302. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

