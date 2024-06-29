Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,955,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

