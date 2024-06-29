Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,937,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,504. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

