Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,101.68

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00006811 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $151.21 million and $1,101.68 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,799.46 or 1.00063703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00075972 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13689576 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,024.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

