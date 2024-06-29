HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. HI has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $178,705.92 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,653.05 or 0.99997434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00078251 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049669 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $179,476.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.