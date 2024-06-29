Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Fox Advisors lowered Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $312,460.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 381,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,121 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ CART traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 14,138,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,681. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

