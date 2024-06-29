Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3,478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5,247.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,205. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

