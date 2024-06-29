Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $410,000 Stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Pickering Energy Partners LP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pickering Energy Partners LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000.

NYSEARCA:GUSH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.45. 286,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,343. The stock has a market cap of $427.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

